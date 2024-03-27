President Trump Sells Bibles on Holy Week and The Opposition Party Who Hates Christianity, Supports Satan Statues in Public Buildings, and Pushes Abortions Up to Birth Is Melting Down

President Trump is selling Bibles this Holy Week with singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood and the left can’t stand it.

President Trump announced this on Tuesday that he was selling God Bless the USA Bibles with Lee Greenwoodd this Easter Season.

Trump encouraged his followers to purchase a copy of the God Bless the US Bible for their home.

President Trump released this beautiful statement in a video on Truth Social.

President Trump: I’m proud to be partnering with my very good friend Lee Greenwood, who doesn’t love his song, “God Bless the USA!” in connection to promoting the God Bless the USA Bible. This Bible is the King James version and also includes our Founding Fathers documents. Yes, the Constitution, that I am fighting for every single day very hard to keep Americans protected. Also, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance are all part of this. God Bless the USA Bible, and it’s very important and very important to me. I want to have a lot of people have it. You have to have it for your heart, for your soul. Many of you have never read them and don’t know the liberties and rights you have as Americans and how you are being threatened to lose those rights. It’s happening all the time.

It’s a very sad thing that’s going on in our country, but we’re going to get it turned around. Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country, and I truly believe that we need to bring them back, and we have to bring them back first. I think it’s one of the biggest problems we have. That’s why our country is going haywire. We’ve lost religion in our country. All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many. It’s my favorite book. It’s a lot of people’s favorite book. This Bible is a reminder that the biggest thing we have to bring back America and to make America great again is our religion.

Religion is so important. It’s so missing, but it’s going to come back, and it’s going to come back strong, just like our country is going to come back strong. In the end, we do not answer to bureaucrats in Washington. We answer to God in heaven. Christians are under siege. We must protect content that is pro-God. We love God, and we have to protect anything that is pro-God. We must not offend God in the public square and not allow the media or the left-wing groups to silence, censor, or discriminate against us.

We have to bring Christianity back into our lives and back into what will be again a great nation. Our Founding Fathers did a tremendous thing when they built America on Judeo-Christian values. Now that foundation is under attack perhaps as never before. What can we do? Stand up, speak out, and pray that God will bless America again. I’m proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible. We must make America pray again. Pray, get educated, get motivated, and stand with me and the legions of Americans asking God to bless our great nation, to bring our great nation back, and to make America great again.

I’m proud to partner with Lee in this offering. He’s a very special man, both as a talent, but maybe even more so as a human being. He’s very, very special. I think you all should get a copy of God Bless the USA Bible now and help spread our Christian values with others.

There you have it. Let’s make America pray again. God bless you and God bless the USA.

Here is the video.

In response to this beautiful gesture — the Demoocrats are frothing at the mouth and gnashing their teeth.

Democrats are OUTRAGED that a former President would sell Bibles online!

Look how far these people have fallen to protest God’s word in America today!

Amy Klobuchar.

Axelrod.

More…

This is the same party that hates Christians and our Judeo-Christian roots, supports Satan statues in public buildings, and promotes abortion up to nine months!
God bless them.

