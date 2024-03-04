President Trump Issues Challenge to Joe Biden During Speech Following His Massive Victory at the U.S. Supreme Court (VIDEO)

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a UNANIMOUS ruling that President Trump will appear on the Colorado Primary ballot and presumably the general election ballot once he wraps up the GOP Primary.

“Because the Constitution makes Congress, rather than the states, responsible for enforcing section 3 against all federal officeholders and candidates, we reverse,” the ruling said.

This overturns a decision by the radical-left Colorado Supreme Court that would have removed Trump from the ballot in the Centennial State.

Just after 12:30 ET, Trump delivered an important message to White House resident Joe Biden after making a few remarks thanking the Court for their decision.

I want to start by thanking the Supreme Court for its unanimous decision today. It was a very important decision, very well crafted. And I think it will go a long way toward bringing our country together, which our country needs. And they worked long, they worked hard, and frankly, they worked very quickly about something that will be spoken about 100 years from now and 200 years from now. Extremely important.

The 45th President went on to correctly point out that Biden is responsible for his legal challenges, noting he is using judges and prosecutors to influence the presidential election.

Knowing this, Trump publicly challenged the cowardly Biden for hiding behind these corrupt goons.

President Biden, stop weaponization. Fight your fight yourself! Don’t use prosecutors and judges to go after your opponent, to try and damage your opponent so you can win an election. Our country is much bigger than that.

WATCH: