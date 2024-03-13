“Now We Have to Get to Work Because We Have the Worst President in the History of Our Country” – President Trump Delivers Impassioned Victory Speech After Clinching His Third Straight GOP Nomination (Video)

Donald Trump won the Washington state primary, giving him the required number of delegates to clinch the GOP nomination for 2024.

This will be President Trump’s third straight Republican presidential primary victory.

The former president is now the official Republican nominee for US President in 2024.

Following his victory last night in Georgia and Washington state, President Trump released a victory video.

Here is the transcript.

Hello, everyone. It’s your favorite president speaking to you on a really great day of victory. One week ago, we had something called Super Tuesday, and it was indeed super because we won at numbers that nobody has ever seen before, records in virtually every state, and tonight likewise. But this one got us over the top. The Republican National Committee has just declared us the official nominee, and so we’re the official nominee of the Republican Party, which is a big deal.

But most importantly, we now have to go into victory because our country’s in serious trouble. We have millions and millions of people flowing in. We have no respect on the world stage. What we say doesn’t mean a thing anymore. And to have that happen is unthinkable.

We have an economy that outside of certain little areas is doing very poorly. And we have something very, very important. We have United States military that has to be taken care of. Again, this was a great day of victory. Last week was something very special, super Tuesday.

But now we have to get back to work because we have the worst president in the history of our country. His name is Joe Biden, sometimes referred to as crooked Joe Biden, and he must be defeated. Our nation is failing. We’re a nation that is in serious decline. We’ve never had a situation like this where we’re not respected.

We’re laughed at. We’re considered almost a joke. We’re going to turn it around. We’re going to drill, baby, drill. We’re going to close our borders.

We’re going to do things like nobody’s ever seen before. And we’re going to make our nation’s economy be the best ever in the world. We had the best economy ever just a short while ago, and we’re going to have that again. We’re going to have people come into our country, but they’re going to come in legally, and we’re going to get your energy costs down by numbers that nobody would have said even possible. We have some sections of this country that are paying the highest numbers in the history of our country and among the most expensive energy anywhere in the world.

And yet we have more liquid gold, I call it under our feet, than any other nation. Just three years ago, we were energy independent, and now we’re going around begging for energy. So we’re not going to have that anymore. We’re going to have a strong country. We’re going to have a respected country.

We have to win an election, and we should win it by a lot, because there’s never been anybody worse at doing that job than Joe Biden. So we’re not going to take time to celebrate. We’ll celebrate in eight months, when the election is over. November 5, I believe, will go down as the most important day in the history of our country. So start thinking about it.

Start thinking about your vote, because this vote is going to be the most important vote you’ve ever cast. And again, for this evening and for last week and for all the weeks before, for the tremendous success we’ve had in this primary, I want to thank everybody. But much more importantly, we have to get to work to beat Joe Biden. The worst administration, the worst president in the history of our country. They are destroying our country, and we’re not going to let that happen.

Thank you very much.