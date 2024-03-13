President Donald Trump Wins Georgia GOP Primary

In a predictable turn of events, President Donald Trump has emerged victorious in the Republican primary in Georgia.

Georgia is among a few crucial states that will play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the presidency in the upcoming November elections. It’s worth noting that in the 2020 elections, Georgia allegedly had voted for Biden by a thin margin of less than a quarter of a percentage point.

Trump’s victory in the Peach State, which awards 59 delegates on the Republican side, was anticipated, given the lack of any significant competition.

Nikki Haley had exited the GOP primary just a week before the election.

The final tally saw Trump securing a whopping 83.4% of the votes, amounting to a staggering 352,134 votes. Haley, despite her withdrawal, managed to gather 14.5% of the votes, which translated to 61,238 votes.

DeSantis, on the other hand, secured a meager 1.2% of the votes, amounting to 4,973 votes. The total reported votes were 422,127.

The results were reported by county, with Trump leading significantly in most of them, often with more than 80% of the votes.