Pope Francis Says Ukraine Should Surrender, Urges Zelensky to ‘Show Courage of the White Flag’

Pope Francis has weighed in on the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia by urging the former to surrender and start negotiating a peace settlement.

The Pontiff made the remarks during an interview with Swiss broadcaster RSI, a transcript of which was obtained by Reuters, amid growing reports Ukranian resolve is starting to weaken as the war enters its third year.

“I think that the strongest one is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people and has the courage of the white flag, and negotiates,” Francis said.

“The word negotiate is a courageous word. When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you have to have the courage to negotiate.”