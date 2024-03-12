POLL: Majority of Democrat Voters Oppose Certifying the 2024 Election if Trump Wins

If Trump wins the 2024 election, 57 percent of Democrat voters would oppose certifying the election, according to new polling from Rasmussen.

For all of their talk about how sacred ‘our democracy’ is over the last several years, Democrat voters don’t seem too keen on the idea of actual democracy.

This was predicted in an article at the Atlantic that was highlighted here at the Gateway Pundit just last month.

Breitbart News reports:

Poll: Majority of Democrats Oppose Certification of 2024 Election If Donald Trump Wins Fifty-seven percent of Democrat voters would oppose Congress certifying the 2024 election if former President Donald Trump wins, a Rasmussen Reports poll sponsored by the National Pulse found Monday. The poll asked likely voters: “Some Democrats in Congress have said that if Trump wins this year’s election, they will vote against certifying the election results because of Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. Do you support or oppose Democrats refusing to certify the election results if Trump wins?” 57 percent of Democrats would oppose certification.

Nearly two-thirds of “liberals” said they would oppose certification. However, Democrats do not form the majority of voters’ opinions: Overall, only 35 percent of all voters would support opposing certifying Trump’s victory.

55 percent would oppose lawmakers refusing to certify a Trump victory.

Does this count as an insurrection?

Most Democrats Don’t Want Congress to Certify Election if Trump Wins After the Supreme Court rejected attempts to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the ballot, a majority of Democratic voters now support another way to block Trump’s possible return to the White… pic.twitter.com/a5UenFumOc — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 11, 2024

This is why the left is so angry at the Supreme court.

72% of Biden Strong Approvers disagree with the SCOTUS in its decision to prevent states from removing Trump from ballots. 27% of them agree with SCOTUS. https://t.co/92DTn0XStn pic.twitter.com/fVE94jtXxb — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 11, 2024

So democracy only counts if Democrats win? It sure sounds like that’s what they’re saying.