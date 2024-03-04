Poll Finds A Majority of 2020 Voters Believe Biden is Too Old To Be Effective

Democrat-controlled media might be admitting something here.

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll, even Biden’s supporters worry about his age. This escalates what has become a grave threat to his reelection campaign.

It seems that liberal voters are coming to terms with President Biden’s inability to hold a conversation, as a majority of voters who supported him in 2020 are concerned that he is too old to lead effectively.

The New York Times reports,

The survey pointed to a fundamental shift in how voters who backed Mr. Biden four years ago have come to see him. A striking 61 percent said they thought he was “just too old” to be an effective president. A sizable share was even more worried: Nineteen percent of those who voted for Mr. Biden in 2020, and 13 percent of those who said they would back him in November, said the 81-year-old president’s age was such a problem that he was no longer capable of handling the job. The misgivings about Mr. Biden’s age cut across generations, gender, race and education, underscoring the president’s failure to dispel both concerns within his own party and Republican attacks painting him as senile. Seventy-three percent of all registered voters said he was too old to be effective, and 45 percent expressed a belief that he could not do the job.

Increasing skepticism about. Biden, which has been evident in polls and quiet conversations with Democratic officials, is rising as he moves towards formal nomination.

He was surveyed a few weeks after scrutiny toward his age became more severe in early February, when a special counsel defined him in a report as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” and “diminished faculties in advancing age.”

Previous polling suggests that voters’ reservations about Mr. Biden’s age have grown over time. In six top battleground states surveyed in October, 55 percent of those who voted for him in 2020 said they believed he was too old to be an effective president, a sharp increase from the 16 percent of Democrats who shared that concern in a slightly different set of swing states in 2020. Voters have not expressed the same anxieties about Donald J. Trump, who at 77 is just four years Mr. Biden’s junior. Their likely rematch would make them the oldest presidential nominees in history. If re-elected, Mr. Biden would beat his own record as the oldest sitting president, while Mr. Trump would be the second-oldest if he won. Mr. Trump would be 82 at the end of the term, and Mr. Biden would be 86.

It shouldn’t take a poll to find out that voters from 2020 are not enthusiastic about another four years of Biden. Anyone can scroll any social media app and find disgruntled 2020 Biden voters.

Small-business owner Shermaine Elmore, 44, voted for Joe Biden four years ago, backing the Democratic candidate as he has done in the past.

While blaming inflation and gas prices for his losses during the Biden administration, he told the New York Times he had made more money under Trump. This fall, he intends to vote for President Donald Trump.

Of Mr. Biden, he said: “I don’t think he’s in the best health to make a decision if the country needs the president to make a decision.”

In this poll, 77% of pollers said they would vote for Trump if he becomes the Republican Nominee.