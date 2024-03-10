A Permanent Daylight Savings Is Being Pushed By U.S Senators Again

In March 2022, the U.S. Senate passed legislation that would have made daylight saving time permanent starting in 2023.

But Congress could not come to agreement and the bill was never voted on in the House of Representatives.

Since then, there has been little movement. However, on Friday, senators led by Democrat Ed Markey and Republican Marco Rubio reintroduced legislation, just ahead of the resumption of daylight saving time at 2 a.m. on Sunday. A companion measure was again introduced in the House by Representative Vern Buchanan.

“The antiquated biannual ritual of toggling between times isn’t just an inconvenience – it also has very real impacts on our economy, our energy consumption, and our health,” Markey said.

Rubio said: “We’re ‘springing forward’ but should have never ‘fallen back.'”