Passengers Take Cover and Beg For NYPD to Save Them After Man Shot in the Head on New York City Subway Platform (VIDEO)

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of New York City…
A 36-year-old man was shot in the head by his own gun inside the Hoyt-Schermerhorn subway station in Brooklyn on Thursday evening during rush hour.
Passengers took cover and begged for police to come save them after a man was shot in the head.
According to reports, a 32-year-old man exchanged words with an armed 36-year-old man when the man with the gun became aggressive.
“The two exchanged words, which turned physical and led to the 36-year-old to take out a knife or a razor blade,” ABC 7 NY reported. “Police say the 36-year-old put the sharp object down and that’s when he retrieved a gun from his jacket.”
“The 36-year-old started to walk toward the 32-year-old with the firearm, in a menacing way, which is when the fight once again turned physical,” the outlet reported. “During the physical altercation, the gun taken from the 36-year-old by the 32-year-old, who then fired shots, striking the 36-year-old aggressor in the head.”
The 36-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
ABC News reporter Joyce Philippe was actually there when the shooting happened.
Unfortunately, I was there when it happened. @ABC7NY https://t.co/XkA9R7Uu0k pic.twitter.com/1JBatME00a
— Joyce Philippe (@JoyceMeetsWorld) March 14, 2024
— Joyce Philippe (@JoyceMeetsWorld) March 14, 2024
NBC New York reported:
A man was shot on a subway platform in Brooklyn during the afternoon rush hour Thursday, according to the NYPD.
Police started receiving 911 calls shortly before 5 p.m. of a man shot in the head, a law enforcement source tells NBC New York.
It happened in downtown Brooklyn on the northbound G train platform at the Hoyt & Schermerhorn station, police said. A person of interest was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene, sources tell News 4.
The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital.