Passengers Take Cover and Beg For NYPD to Save Them After Man Shot in the Head on New York City Subway Platform (VIDEO)

A 36-year-old man was shot in the head by his own gun inside the Hoyt-Schermerhorn subway station in Brooklyn on Thursday evening during rush hour.

Passengers took cover and begged for police to come save them after a man was shot in the head.

According to reports, a 32-year-old man exchanged words with an armed 36-year-old man when the man with the gun became aggressive.

“The two exchanged words, which turned physical and led to the 36-year-old to take out a knife or a razor blade,” ABC 7 NY reported. “Police say the 36-year-old put the sharp object down and that’s when he retrieved a gun from his jacket.”

“The 36-year-old started to walk toward the 32-year-old with the firearm, in a menacing way, which is when the fight once again turned physical,” the outlet reported. “During the physical altercation, the gun taken from the 36-year-old by the 32-year-old, who then fired shots, striking the 36-year-old aggressor in the head.”

The 36-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

ABC News reporter Joyce Philippe was actually there when the shooting happened.

