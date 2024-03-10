OUCH: Neocon Nikki Blew $120 Million on Failed Campaign, $1.3 Million Per Delegate

Nikki Haley blew a staggering amount of money on her failed campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, according to FEC records.

The Daily Caller reported that when combining the donations from the Koch-backed Americans For Prosperity Action and the pro-Haley SFA Fund, as well as the money spent by her official campaign, the effort to propel the former governor of South Carolina cost $120 million.

Nevertheless, a spokesperson for the Haley campaign told the Caller that they “believe all the money spent boosting Haley went to good use.”

The 52-year-old finally suspended her campaign earlier this week after a poor showing in the Super Tuesday elections in which she won only one state, that being Vermont.

Over the course of the campaign she also racked up 89 of the 2,429 avaliable delegates, averaging out at a cost of $1.3 million per delegate.

Republican Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin told local media on Thursday that Haley should have dropped out earlier.

“She probably should have got out when she lost her own state,” Mullin said. “I could understand why she stayed there for that, but the fact that she just stayed there and kept going after our nominee for the Republican party to be the next president of the United States, Donald Trump, it was a waste of money.”

Announcing that she would finally drop out of the race, Haley refused to endorse Donald Trump but left the door open for doing so at a later date.

“I am filled with the gratitude for the outpouring of support we’ve received from all across our great country, but the time has now come to suspend my campaign,” Haley said in her campaign suspension speech.

“I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard — I have done that. I have no regrets. And although I will no longer be a candidate, I will not stop using my voice for the things I believe in.”

Full Nikki Haley speech: “The time has now come to suspend my campaign.”https://t.co/kFd1vt3b6Q pic.twitter.com/umthGh62EZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 6, 2024

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him, and I hope he does that,” she added.

Haley is not alone, however, in spending a huge amount on an ultimately unsuccessful campaign. Ron DeSantis’s super PAC, Never Back Down, also burned through over $130 million on his bid for the nomination, dropping out the race just days after he came second in the Iowa caucuses.