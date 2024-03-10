Oklahoma County Republicans Officially Censure RINO Senator James Lankford Over Failed Border Security Deal

The Oklahoma County GOP has officially censured Senator James Lankford for his role in a controversial border security deal that has failed to gain traction. The censure came as a result of a vote held during the county party convention this past Saturday.

It can be recalled the Oklahoma GOP has reached a boiling point as the state party’s leadership passed a resolution in January to condemn U.S. Senator James Lankford for his involvement in an outrageous border security deal with Democrats.

The resolution, passed with immediate effect, states that the party will withhold all support for Senator Lankford until he ceases his involvement with the proposed legislation.

The resolution cites several concerns, notably Senator Lankford’s collaboration with Senator Chuck Schumer on a deal allegedly permitting 5,000 illegal immigrants per day to enter and work in the United States. This figure translates to approximately 155,000 illegal immigrants each month, amounting to an annual total of 1.8 million.

According to information obtained by FOX News reporter Bill Melugin, the deal includes:

Mandatory detention of all single adults.

Mandatory “shut down” of border once average daily migrant encounters hits 5,000. Importantly, this 5,000 number includes 1,400 CBP One app entries at ports of entry per day, and roughly 3,600 illegal crossings per day.

How is that enforced? Once the 5,000 threshold is hit, a new authority is codified into law that requires Border Patrol to immediately remove illegal immigrants they catch without processing. They would not get to request asylum, they would immediately be removed. This includes removals back to Mexico, and deportations to home countries. This would be a *massive* change from current policy, which is that once an illegal immigrant reaches US soil, they must be processed via Title 8 and allowed to claim asylum. Under this new authority – they are not processed, and they are mandatorily immediately removed once the “shut down” threshold is reached.

This “shut down” also takes effect is there are 8,500 migrant encounters in a single day.

The “shut down” would not lift the next day. It wouldn’t lift until daily encounters are reduced to under 75% of the 5,000 threshold for at least two weeks. This means the “shut down” authority would not lift until two weeks of an average of less than 3,750 migrant encounters per day.

Some family units will be released with ATD (Alternatives to Detention, ankle monitors etc).

New removal authority to immediately remove all migrants who do not have valid asylum claims, which will be determined within 6 months rather than the years long process we have right now.

Any migrant caught trying to cross twice during “shut down” phase would be banned from entering US for one year.

US will need agreement with Mexico for MX to take back non-Mexican illegal immigrants. This hasn’t been ironed out yet.

Lankford denied these claims and insisted that the legislation’s ultimate goal is to reduce illegal crossings to zero, claiming that there is no amnesty involved and that the bill would bolster border patrol resources, increase detention capacities, and streamline the asylum process to ensure swift deportations.

The convention, which took place in Oklahoma City on Saturday, saw an overwhelming majority of the attending party members voting in favor of the censure.

The county party chairman, Ken Warner, confirmed the outcome to The Oklahoman, saying, “The people have spoken.”

“It’s really because he’s said he’s willing to allow 5,000 illegals … per day,” Warner told the news outlet. “That was part of the border bill. … That was one of the things in there.”

The proposed deal, which had garnered the support of Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer, has stalled.

The discussions, led by Senators James Lankford (R-OK), Krysten Sinema (I-AZ), and Chris Murphy (D-CT), come after months of negotiations with the Biden regime, seeking to address both the ongoing crisis at the U.S. southern border and foreign policy commitments abroad.

The 370-page deal, according to Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, claims it reflects weeks of good-faith negotiations, balancing domestic concerns with urgent international aid needs.

The comprehensive $118.28 billion national security supplemental package, totaling $118.28 billion, allocates a staggering $60.06 billion to Ukraine in response to Russia’s aggressive military actions.

In contrast, U.S. border security efforts are earmarked to receive $20.23 billion. This disparity in funding allocation has raised eyebrows and sparked a debate over the Senate’s priorities at a time when domestic border security challenges persist.

According to Murray, the $118.28 billion national security supplemental package includes:

$60.06 billion to support Ukraine as it fights back against Putin’s bloody invasion and protects its people and sovereignty.

$14.1 billion in security assistance for Israel.

$2.44 billion to support operations in the U.S. Central Command and address combat expenditures related to conflict in the Red Sea.

$10 billion in humanitarian assistance to provide food, water, shelter, medical care, and other essential services to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, Ukraine, and other populations caught in conflict zones across the globe.

$4.83 billion to support key regional partners in the Indo-Pacific and deter aggression by the Chinese government.

$2.33 billion to continue support for Ukrainians displaced by Putin’s war of aggression and other refugees fleeing persecution.

The bipartisan border policy changes negotiated by Senators Chris Murphy (D-CT), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), and James Lankford (R-OK).

$20.23 billion to address existing operational needs and expand capabilities at our nation’s borders, resource the new border policies included in the package, and help stop the flow of fentanyl and other narcotics.

The Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act.

$400 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to help nonprofits and places of worship make security enhancements.

The bill was announced dead on arrival in the House.