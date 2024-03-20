NYC Homeowner ARRESTED Trying to EVICT Squatters in Her Million $ Home | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

STORY 1: Woman Arrested Following a Squatter Standoff in Her Million-Dollar Family Residence in Queens, New York (VIDEO)

STORY 2: Michigan Lawyer Stefanie Lambert Arrested by US Marshals in DC Following Court Appearance — After Submitting “Evidence of Numerous Crimes” Including Internal Emails from Dominion Voting Systems to Law Enforcement

STORY 3: Fallout from Oscar Winner’s Speech Gets Even Worse as Hundreds of Hollywood Stars Sign Open Letter

STORY 4: The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft Delivers EPIC Speech On The Steps Of The Supreme Court: The Biden Regime And Big Tech Are Employing What They Call the ‘Cognitive Infrastructure’ To Control What We Think

STORY 5: Biden Saves Himself From Tripping Up Shorter Staircase on Air Force One (VIDEO)

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.