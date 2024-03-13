NEW: Hunter Biden to go on Trial For Felony Gun Charges on June 3

Hunter Biden will likely go on trial for his felony gun charges filed in Delaware on June 3 – a few weeks before his tax-related trial in Los Angeles.

In September Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges. He was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

“Two of the counts carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the third has a maximum of five years,” NBC News reported.

Hunter pleaded not guilty to all three felony gun charges in October.

Separately, Hunter Biden was hit with a 9-count indictment filed in the Central District of California: Tax evasion, failure to file/pay taxes, and false/fraudulent tax return.

US District Judge Mark Scarsi, a Trump appointee, tentatively set the trial for Hunter’s tax-related charges for June 20.

If convicted on the tax-related charges, Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison.

ABC News reported:

The judge overseeing Hunter Biden’s felony gun case in Delaware has tentatively scheduled his trial for June 3 — just weeks before his Los Angeles-based tax trial is scheduled to begin on June 20. At a brief scheduling conference Wednesday, Judge Maryellen Noreika suggested the parties ask the California-based federal judge overseeing the tax case to consider rescheduling a June 3 pretrial hearing to accommodate the beginning of the Delaware case. Assuming that judge acquiesces, June 3 is when the gun trial would begin, Judge Noreika said.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in October 2020 that Hunter’s then-lover and deceased brother’s widow Hallie Biden tossed the gun in the trash. Hunter admitted this in an online conversation with his family when they accused him of inappropriate conduct in front of a child.

TGP published additional text messages from Hunter Biden that were devastating.

In a long text that Hunter sent to a family friend, Hunter exposed all that was going on with him and his family. (See also the Illustrated Primer)

Hunter shared that his dead brother’s wife, Hallie Biden, whom he had an affair with, threw his gun away and the police, FBI and Secret Service got involved. Hallie claimed she did this because she was afraid Hunter would harm himself or the kids!

Hallie Biden has not been charged.

Below is the text: