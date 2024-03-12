MUST SEE: Brave Iranian Woman Confronts Toxic Cleric Who Filmed Her for Not Wearing a Compulsory Hijab in Hospital with Sick Child

Courage is contagious.

A young woman in Qom, Iran confronted a toxic cleric after he filmed her in the hospital with a sick child.

According to reports, the woman was holding her baby when her hijab came loose in a clinic in Qom.

The woman noticed the cleric filming her exposed hair so that he could turn the video over to authorities. This understandably upset the young woman who approached the cleric and demanded he delete the video.

Iran.intl reported:

A video has gone viral in Iran depicting a tense encounter between a young woman and a cleric who is filming the woman holding her baby while her hijab is loose in a clinic in the religious city of Qom. The incident escalated into a brawl as the protesting people asked the cleric to delete his video in fear that it would lead to further problems for the mother. The footage captured the young mother in the clinic in Qom with her sick infant. Shortly after entering, her headscarf slips off. Upon noticing the cleric filming her, the woman requests him to delete the footage, but the cleric refuses and demands her to cover her head. Despite the intervention of bystanders and the woman’s objections, the cleric persists in filming and engages in a physical altercation with another woman. The distressed woman is then moved to another room by the clinic’s staff. The video has triggered widespread outrage on social media, with users condemning the cleric’s harassment and interference. The Islamic Republic, in its bid to pass the Hijab and Chastity bill to enforce mandatory hijab has failed to address incidents of harassment and violence against women in public spaces. The hijab enforcers appear to enjoy tacit government support.

Via Hanif Jazayeri.

Brave woman in Iran confronts a mullah who filmed her for not wearing the compulsory veil in a hospital in Qom yesterday In the words of @Maryam_Rajavi, Iranians say: "No to compulsory hijab, No to compulsory religion, & No to a compulsory government" We can & we must #FreeIran pic.twitter.com/ICPTrEJPqo — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) March 10, 2024

Watch the full video here.