MOVEMENT BUILDS to Urge Rep. Mike Gallagher to Resign Before April 9 to Spur Special Election – Or Seat Will Be Left Open Until January! …MTG Leads the Charge!

RINO Representative Mike Gallagher (WI) announced on Friday he will exit the House as early as next month.

Gallagher, who is currently serving as the chairman of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, last month announced that he will not seek reelection.

Instead of serving out the rest of his term, Gallagher will retire early leaving the GOP with a one-vote majority!

But it’s worse than that.

Gallagher announced he will leave in mid-April. If Gallagher would have left before April 9th he would have triggered a special election in his district. Because he is leaving after April 9th but still in April, there will be no special election so the seat will remain empty.

This ensures that Republicans will lose another seat of their majority in Congress.

Emerald Robinson believes this is an organized tactic to put Republicans into the minority before the November elections. That way Democrats can nullify a Trump victory by using the 14th Amendment to keep him from office.

This is how the Uniparty works.

They do everything they can to screw with their voters.

But now America First Conservatives are fighting back!

Trump campaign adviser Alex Brueswitz along with other Trump supporters are leading efforts to urge Mike Gallagher to leave Congress in the next two weeks.

That way the heavily Republican district will have a chance to replace him this session.

** Call Rep. Gallagher’s office on Monday and demand he resign this week!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is leading the charge on saving this Republican seat.

MTG announced on The War Room on Saturday that she may propose legislation to remove Gallagher from Congress before April 9th.

