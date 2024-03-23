Mother Arrested Over Allegations She Overheard Her Four-Year-Old Son Shoot Himself

When thug life meets consequences

The mother of a four-year-old Louisiana boy has been arrested over allegations she overheard him shooting himself and did not check on him.

In her Baton Rouge home, Arieana Scott, 22, allegedly had a firearm that her son was able to access in her closet.

According to police, the boy shot himself with the illegal firearm with modified features on the morning of March 20 around 9:30 am.

The Daily Mail reports,

Initially, officers said that the mother claimed to have heard the firearm go off from her bedroom and then found the boy with a gunshot wound. However, an affidavit for her arrest released Thursday says that she went to sleep for a short time before waking back up to find the boy in a pool of blood. Scott said that she called for the boy and after not hearing anything back from him, fell back asleep. It was revealed that Scott tried to claim she didn’t know where the gun came from due to a felony criminal record, according to WBRZ. She then copped to having the unsecured handgun in her bedroom closet, though she does not know how the four-year-old got to it, police said. When police arrived and located the gun, they obtained a warrant to search Scott’s home. They found a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun equipped with a ‘switch’ that could convert the gun into an automatic weapon and a shell casing was found in the boy’s bedroom.

According to police, Scott was charged with improper supervision of a minor by a parent, possession of a firearm by someone convicted of certain felonies, and possession of a machine gun by a felon.

The bond amount has been set at $65,000, and Child Services has been notified.

As a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Scott’s son was admitted to the local hospital and is in critical condition.

