Mitch McConnell’s Sister-in-Law Angela Chao Made Frantic Call Before Drowning in Tesla

A new investigative report by The Wall Street Journal has confirmed The Gateway Pundit’s previous report that Mitch McConnell’s billionaire sister-in-law Angela Chao died after backing up her Tesla into a pond on a secluded Texas ranch.

The new WSJ report confirmed that on February 10th, Chao backed her Tesla into a pond as she attempted to make a three-point turn.

Details from the report revealed in the last minutes before her death, as her car was submerging underneath the water, Chao made a frantic phone call to a friend.

In the phone call, a panicked Chao told her friend that she mistakenly placed the car in reverse instead of driving, which resulted in her going over an embankment and into a pond.

In a statement, the Blanco County Sheriff’s Department shared, “Although the preliminary investigation indicated this was an unfortunate accident, the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this accident as a criminal matter until they have sufficient evidence to rule out criminal activity.”

Mitch McConnell’s billionaire sister-in-law Angela Chao made panicked last call before dying in ‘completely submerged’ Tesla on Texas ranch: report https://t.co/qqtHayOBc3 pic.twitter.com/qyYauGkIo1 — New York Post (@nypost) March 9, 2024

Per The New York Post:

Angela Chao, Sen. Mitch McConnell’s billionaire sister-in-law, spent her last minutes alive frantically calling her friends for help as her Tesla slowly sank in a pond on a remote Texas ranch, according to a report. Chao, the billionaire former CEO of dry bulk shipping giant Foremost Group, tragically died at the age of 50 on Feb. 10 after accidentally backing her car into the pond while making a three-point turn. Chao invited several of her girlfriends from Harvard Business School to spend the weekend on a gorgeous, sprawling 900-acre private property in Texas’ Hill Country, that included horse stables, a swimming pool and a 10-bedroom guesthouse, the Journal reported. After eating dinner together and celebrating the Chinese New Year on Friday night, Chao left the guesthouse around 11:30 p.m. to head back to the main house, where her son was sleeping. It was cold out, so she decided to take her Tesla Model X SUV for the four-minute drive rather than walk. But within minutes, she called one of her friends in a panic. While making a K-turn, she put the car in reverse instead of drive, she told them. While going backwards, the car went over an embankment and into a pond — and was sinking fast.

Four minutes from home, the CEO of the Foremost Group #shipping company puts her @Tesla in the wrong gear and drowns to death in her own stock pond, the @WSJ reports.https://t.co/iNasPtloar — Christopher Calnan (@cgcalnan) March 9, 2024

Last month, Brian Costello went on Steve Bannon’s War Room and shared spot-on details of the accident before the Wall Street Journal released their exclusive report.

WATCH: