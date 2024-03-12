Mississippi Secretary of State Calls on DOJ to Cease Enforcing Biden’s Executive Order that Allows Illegals to Register to Vote

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson (R) has issued a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) urging a halt to the enforcement of an executive order by Joe Biden that could result in the registration of ineligible voters, Fox News first reported.

The executive order, No. 14019, was signed by Joe Biden on March 7, 2021, with the aim of promoting voter access and combating racial discrimination in voting.

However, Watson alleges that the order has been misused by federal agencies to intrude on state rights and potentially undermine the integrity of Mississippi’s voter registration process.

Watson stated in his letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, “These efforts are an intrusion into state matters and are a misuse of federal revenue and resources.”

He expressed concern that DOJ agencies are altering agreements with local jails, specifically to provide voter registration materials and assist in mail voting, possibly enrolling ineligible voters.

The letter states, “According to the Marshals Service, they are modifying 936 contracts or intergovernmental agreements to require state and local government complicity in the potential registration of ineligible prisoners to vote.”

“It further requires the Department of Justice to facilitate voter registration and mail voting for individuals in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons. This program creates numerous opportunities for ineligible prisoners to be registered to vote in Mississippi.”

Watson also raised concerns regarding the potential involvement of partisan entities in the voter registration process and the risk of non-citizen prisoners being misinformed about their eligibility to vote, potentially putting them in legal jeopardy.

“[The program] provides prisoners with misleading information concerning their right to both register and vote in Mississippi – a right which they may not have.”

“For example, many of the people in the custody of the Marshals are convicted felons whom Mississippi law deems ineligible to vote. Additionally, many of those in custody only have fleeting ties to Mississippi and do not meet the residency requirements necessary to be a Mississippi voter,” the letter states.

Jason Snead, Executive Director of the Honest Elections Project, supported Watson’s stance, accusing the Biden regime of pursuing a partisan scheme at the expense of election integrity and voter confidence.

“The Biden Administration is aggressively pursuing a partisan get-out-the-vote scheme using taxpayer dollars,” Snead remarked, highlighting the potential registration of ineligible voters and the mobilization of youth voters through taxpayer-funded initiatives.

More from Fox News: