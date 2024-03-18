McDonald’s Restaurant Goes Viral for Incredible Jesus-Themed Easter Display

McDonald’s franchise restaurants across Tennessee have decorated their windows with religious symbols, featuring illustrations of the empty tomb, crosses, and the proclamation “He is risen.”

The initiative, spearheaded by franchise owners Tony and Gina Wolfe, has sparked surprise and admiration within the local community.

The move was first brought to public attention by Burton S. Staggs, the news director of GM Tennessee River Valley News, who shared a photo of one of the decorated restaurant windows on his Facebook page.

“He is Risen!!! Happy Easter!!! Multiple McDonald’s in the Middle TN region share this message. While many companies are opting to stay away from holiday-specific decorations, a Tennessee McDonald’s franchisee is embracing them. These restaurants are owned by Tony and Gina Wolfe,” he wrote in a caption.

Staggs also noted that the owners also recognize the true meaning of Christmas, displaying, “His name is Jesus,” on their McDonald’s locations during the holiday season.

While religious holidays can be sensitive territory for business owners, the Wolfe family adopts a different approach when it comes to incorporating religious festivities into their franchise locations.

Other companies treat holidays differently. According to Fox News, Google, for example, had been receiving much flak over ignoring Easter and Christmas in its Doodles.

“So Google has a doodle for every obscure ‘woke’ person/event imaginable, but nothing for Easter?” Paul Joseph Watson wrote on X.

So Google has a doodle for every obscure “woke” person/event imaginable, but nothing for Easter? #EasterSunday pic.twitter.com/izr3MsXmnB — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 1, 2018

Google explained to Fox, “We don’t have Doodles for religious holidays, in line with our current Doodle guidelines. Doodles may appear for some non-religious celebrations that have grown out of religious holidays, such as Valentine’s Day, Holi’s Festival of Colors, Tu B’Av and the December holiday period, but we don’t include religious imagery or symbolism as part of these.”

The McDonalds’ Easter display in Tennessee has garnered positive attention and sparked conversations among customers and the broader community.

Comments on social media reflect appreciation for the Wolfe family’s dedication to its beliefs.

“I’ve been to this McDonald’s and they’re really kind in there too…,” one user commented under Staggs’ post.

Another user wrote, “That’s what I love about the South …whenever we traveled down the people were so friendly and there were so many people that love the Lord and weren’t afraid to say so. As soon as we came North over the Mason Dixon line it was a whole different story.”

“Thank you for not being afraid to offend someone. This is truly the most beautiful thing I’ve seen in a long time. Wish I lived there. I would definitely be a loyal customer.”

According to the official website, Tony and Gina Wolfe, second-generation McDonald’s franchise owners and operators, have previously been recognized for their local philanthropy.

The Wolfe’s franchise has been honored with multiple awards from McDonald’s Corporation, including the prestigious Ronald Award.

“It’s about people who are behind the counter and people who are your loyal customers and friends in this community. It’s a blessing for us to be involved in the community and give back,” Gina Wolfe said in a statement.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.