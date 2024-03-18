Major PBS Sponsor Funds the Abortion Industry and Big Media

Viewers who frequent PBS have heard the name of major sponsor, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s frequently.

The foundation, however, supports more than just public television; it is a major contributor to the abortion industry as well as funding other media outlets, journalism schools, and other projects.

Financial partnerships between the media and abortion philanthropists is most certainly influencing how important matters like the sanctity of life are presented to the voting public.

Live Action delved into the foundation’s donations to Big Abortion, including: