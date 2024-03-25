“Future of Democracy Depends on Making Sure Republicans Are Not in the Majority” – Liz Cheney Is Now Campaigning for the Defeat of ALL Republicans in 2024 (VIDEO)

Liz Cheney spoke at the New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University last weekend.

It was another opportunity for Liz to slam and smear her former party. Liz Cheney left Congress after suffering the worst defeat by a sitting lawmaker in US history in her Wyoming primary. Not even Democrats could bail out the old Trump-hater.

In her most memorable speech to date, Cheney compared herself to Abe Lincoln after getting trounced by 28 points.

Last weekend, Liz was back on her soapbox. This time Liz took on the entire Republican Party. Her new line is how dangerous Republicans have become since Trump arrived on the scene. She wants all Republicans to lose.

Liz Cheney: “T believe that we’re in a situation where the future of the democracy depends upon making sure the Republicans are not in the majority in the House and in the Senate in 2025. I say that as somebody who has significant disagreements with policies of many of my Democratic colleagues… We can’t survive leaders who are going to torch the Constitution.”

Cheney then announced that she may run for office again.

Wow. What a nutcase.