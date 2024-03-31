Leftist ‘Young Turks’ Host Ana Kasparian Praises Florida’s Anti-Squatting Law, Says Blue States Just ‘Sitting On Their Asses’

Ana Kasparian, a co-host on the left-wing Young Turks network, has praised Florida and its governor Ron DeSantis for passing robust anti-squatting laws.

Just this week DeSantis signed bill HB 621, which allows people to remove squatters quickly and effectively rather than being subject to weeks or months of legal proceedings.

“If you’re the victim of squatting, you can simply fill out a form, give it to your local sheriff and the sheriff is instructed to go and remove the people who are inhabiting your dwelling illegally,” DeSantis said on announcing the legislation. “And that will happen very quickly.”

Kasparian said she was impressed by DeSantis’s swift action on the matter and pointed out that blue states are doing nothing to protect property rights.

“I am impressed by the speed DeSantis did something about this,” she said. “We’re seeing stories out of New York and California where lawmakers are just sitting on their asses and doing nothing about it. And I think it is wrong. I think that they shouldn’t just sit around and do nothing as these stories continue to flood the press.”

Ana Kasparian praises Ron DeSantis and Florida for passing an anti-squatter bill, and criticizes New York and California for "sitting on their asses and doing nothing about it". She undercuts the premise when she says "We don't know how widespread squatting really is".

Despite being an ardent progressive, Kasparian is known to sometimes break ranks with left-wing orthodoxy and speak some degree of common sense. Last year, she described the state of California as a “nightmare” and warned people against visiting.

“So, Gavin Newsom and the current Democratic legislature in the state of California have engaged in this trend of decriminalizing everything and refusing to regulate things,” she explained at the time. “No one is safe, everyone’s angry, and you see all sorts of terrible stuff happening right there in broad daylight in the middle of the street.”

“California is *without question* a shit show under Newsom,” she continued. “But I guess propping up proven failures is what the Democratic Party excels at these days.”