King Charles Appears In Public For First Time Since Cancer Diagnosis On Easter Sunday

In his first major public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer, King Charles greeted his supporters.

After the Easter Sunday service in Windsor, where Queen Camilla joined him, the King addressed crowds and greeted supporters with handshakes.

However, an absence was noted as the Prince and Princess of Wales were not in attendance, and Catherine is currently undergoing ongoing cancer treatment.

Despite his diagnosis, the King has managed to fulfill some duties, though in private settings, maintaining his commitment to his royal responsibilities.

Royal wave. King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at St George’s Chapel for Easter Sunday service pic.twitter.com/jp5dOrchlg — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) March 31, 2024

The BBC reports,

The 75-year-old King surprised waiting crowds, who applauded as he greeted them outside St George’s Chapel after the service. It was a chilly day and he told people: “You’re very brave to stand out here in the cold.” Many of the crowd wished the couple a happy Easter and told the King to get well soon. “We’re all rooting for you, we’ve all got your back,” a member of the public told him. Another man said: “Keep going strong Your Majesty. Keep going strong, never give in.”

For the past few months, Camilla has taken charge of the royal family, increasingly taking trips on her own that were once her husband’s responsibility.

While Prince William continues to work on Earthshot and Homewards, he is reportedly planning to travel less in order to protect his family and maintain a sense of normalcy.

Earlier this week he spoke of his “great sadness” at missing the traditional Maundy Thursday service, which was instead attended by Queen Camilla. The King attended church in Sandringham in February, shortly after his diagnosis. There, well-wishers gathered as the King walked into the church, which is on his private estate in Norfolk, but were not allowed to enter the grounds which are closed to the public until Easter. Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Princess of Wales revealed in a video announcement that she is undergoing preventative treatment for cancer. Catherine had abdominal surgery in January, when it was not known there was any cancer, but subsequent tests found it had been present.