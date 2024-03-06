JUST IN: Races Called in Utah and Alaska for Trump – Trump Wins 14/15 Super Tuesday Contests

President Trump was declared the winner of primary races in Utah and Alaska early this morning, giving him a total of 14 wins in 15 Super Tuesday contests last night.

Trump picked up nearly 90% of the vote in Alaska!

Perhaps the most symbolic victory was in Colorado, where the radical left had Trump removed from the ballot in a court decision that was reversed by the United States Supreme Court on Monday.

The Gateway Pundit reported that on Tuesday, following the 9-0 Supreme Court ruling, Colorado’s radical Secretary of State Jenna Griswold declared on MSNBC that she knows the law better than ALL NINE Supreme Court Justices. Colorado Republicans told her to pound sand with their primary results.

Trump’s RINO opponent, Nikki Haley, picked up just one win — hardly — in Vermont, where Democrats admitted to voting for her in the state’s open primary.

The Gateway Pundit reported last night that Biden-supporting Democrats in Vermont and likely other open primary states are voting for Nikki Haley in the open GOP Primaries despite having no plans to vote for her in the November General Election.

Democrat Paul Somerset said, “I’m voting against Trump. I’m not voting for Haley” to “make Trump look weak.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported this morning, Nikki Haley will suspend her campaign in a speech in the Charleston area around 10 AM ET, leaving President Trump as the lone major candidate remaining in the race.

Moreover, Haley will NOT endorse President Trump. She will instead demand Trump earn the support of the RINOS, Independents, and Democrats who backed her.

During a disastrous appearance on FOX and Friends yesterday, Haley said she had not heard Trump “pledge to me that he would support me if I won, so I don’t know why I have to go and pledge to him that I would support him.”

This news should not come as a surprise because, as Jim Hoft previously reported, Haley had no future campaign rallies listed on her website.

President Trump set his sights on Joe Biden last night in a victory speech at the Mar a Lago, where he focused on the complete devastation of the Biden regime. “He’s the worst president in the history of our country. There’s never been anything like what’s happening to our country,” Trump told the crowd as he faces only one opponent now.

According to exit polls, the top issue for Republicans is the border crisis and unchecked illegal immigration, followed by America’s failing economy.

This upcoming election will paint one of America’s greatest presidents in history against one of America’s worst presidents.