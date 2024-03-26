JUST IN: Donald Trump’s net worth jumps to $6.5 billion – Trump’s Single-Greatest Day Ever For His Wealth | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

STORY 1: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1772389904078745716?s=20

STORY 2:  BREAKING: Appellate Court Rules Trump Can Post $175 Million Bond to Cover Letitia James’ Judgment – Trump Responds (VIDEO)

STORY 3: ‘Not Likely to Happen’ – Jonathan Turley Explains Why Letitia James Won’t be Able to Seize Trump’s Assets (VIDEO)

STORY 4:  “First of All, It’s None of Your Business!” – Trump Flames Dishonest Reporter at Wall Street Presser (VIDEO)

STORY 5: Liberal state declares war on small farmers and homesteaders: War on food is spreading in U.S. through land-use restrictions, geoengineering and waves of propaganda

Elijah Shaffer

