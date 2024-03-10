Judge Rules Arizona Law Requiring Proof of Citizenship to Vote is Not Discriminatory

A federal judge ruled earlier this month against the Biden DOJ and leftist groups in their lawsuit to stop Arizona election integrity laws that require proof of citizenship and prevent voters from voting in multiple states.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Arizona Republicans passed HB2492, introduced by State Rep. Jake Hoffman, which requires that voters prove US Citizenship to register to vote in any election. This law also applies to federal-only voters who are not required to show proof of citizenship when registering to vote. The bill was signed into law by former Republican Governor Doug Ducey in March 2022.

Joe Biden’s Department of Justice previously sued Arizona over this law, claiming that it violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the National Voter Registration Act.

Additionally, HB2243 is meant to clean the voter rolls and remove registrants who are registered in another state and no longer live in Arizona. The new law would add a statement on voter registration forms specifying that if a registrant permanently moves to another state after registering in this state, their registration will be canceled.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a Clinton-appointed federal Judge blocked this law from being enforced in the 2022 Elections.

Critics of these laws claim that they discriminate against minority voters.

However, District Judge Susan Bolton disagreed and accurately concluded that “promoting public confidence in Arizona’s elections outweighs the limited burden voters might encounter when required to provide [documentary proof of citizenship].”

The Hill reports,