John Kerry: People would ‘Feel Better’ about Russia’s War in Ukraine if Russia would ‘Make a Greater Effort to Reduce Emissions’

by

Is anyone going to miss this elitist dolt when he retires?

John Kerry sharing his wisdom with the little people.

80-year-old John Kerry announced recently he was stepping down as US Special Envoy on Climate for the Biden regime after years of hard work battling global warming and destroying the economy and US middle class.

Kerry led the effort to unleash hundreds of billions in subsidies that aim to green the economy. It’s a lucrative business if you can call the shots or live in China where the windmills are made – using fossil fuels.

During a presser this week Kerry made another of his timeless statements, this time connecting global warming and war with Russia.

John Kerry: I believe that Russia has the ability to be able to make enormous changes if it really wanted to. I mean, if Russia has the ability to wage a war illegally and invade another country, they ought to be able to find the effort to be responsible in the climate issue. And unfortunately, because of the actions that Russia took in an unprovoked illegal war against another nation, we have not been engaged in discussions with Russia, sadly. I say sadly because it’s a loss for the world not to be able to have Russia acting constructively on this issue. But we need every country, including Russia.

Russia is one of the largest emitters in the world. If Russia wanted to show good faith, they could go out and announce what their reductions are going to be and make a greater effort to reduce emissions now. And maybe that would open up the door for people to feel better about what Russia is choosing to do at this point in time.

We have the worst elitists.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.