John Kerry: People would ‘Feel Better’ about Russia’s War in Ukraine if Russia would ‘Make a Greater Effort to Reduce Emissions’

Is anyone going to miss this elitist dolt when he retires?

80-year-old John Kerry announced recently he was stepping down as US Special Envoy on Climate for the Biden regime after years of hard work battling global warming and destroying the economy and US middle class.

Kerry led the effort to unleash hundreds of billions in subsidies that aim to green the economy. It’s a lucrative business if you can call the shots or live in China where the windmills are made – using fossil fuels.

During a presser this week Kerry made another of his timeless statements, this time connecting global warming and war with Russia.

John Kerry: I believe that Russia has the ability to be able to make enormous changes if it really wanted to. I mean, if Russia has the ability to wage a war illegally and invade another country, they ought to be able to find the effort to be responsible in the climate issue. And unfortunately, because of the actions that Russia took in an unprovoked illegal war against another nation, we have not been engaged in discussions with Russia, sadly. I say sadly because it’s a loss for the world not to be able to have Russia acting constructively on this issue. But we need every country, including Russia. Russia is one of the largest emitters in the world. If Russia wanted to show good faith, they could go out and announce what their reductions are going to be and make a greater effort to reduce emissions now. And maybe that would open up the door for people to feel better about what Russia is choosing to do at this point in time.

We have the worst elitists.