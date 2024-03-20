Joe Biden Tells Black Radio Host That Poor Black Families “Don’t Have Any Books in the House” (AUDIO)

Joe Biden said poor black families don’t have books in their homes during an interview with an independent Milwaukee radio station targeting black listeners last week.

Black radio host Michelle Bryant spoke with Joe Biden in a phone interview last week during his visit to the region.



Michelle Bryant

“You don’t get those opportunities in the smaller market and working for Black talk radio quite frankly,” Michelle Bryant said. “You get the surrogates but like the big fish—to get to do a Biden interview, over the top amazing.”

Of course, Joe Biden burned it down with his racism. He just can’t help himself.

Biden told the radio host that poor black families don’t have any books in their homes.

“How many black communities are in a situation where they come from a circumstance where they’re in difficult, where they have difficulty? … Even those families that are really poor don’t have any books in the house,” Biden said to WNOV 860 Radio host Michelle Bryant.

Biden on Milwaukee radio: “How many Black communities are in a situation where they come from a circumstance where they’re in difficult, where they have difficulty? … Even those families that are really poor don’t have any books in the house.” pic.twitter.com/41XGswTpzS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 20, 2024

Joe Biden is a lifelong racist. He always makes shocking racist remarks…especially when he does interviews with black radio hosts.

In 2020 Joe Biden appeared on the The Breakfast Club hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and told the black community, “you ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him over President Trump.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump then you ain’t Black,” said Biden.

WOW!! @JoeBiden tells @cthagod that if blacks have to think about whether they are for Trump or for Biden then, “YOU AIN’T BLACK”. Disgusting! @TheDemocrats view black people as trained chimpanzees who should not ask questions, but perform the same circus act every 4 years. pic.twitter.com/2ObfeXJTFz — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 22, 2020

Joe Biden is in trouble with black voters as the 2024 election goes into full swing.

So his campaign thought it would be a great idea to post a video of Biden buying fried chicken for black kids.

Last month Biden posted a video to X of him spending time with Christian and Carter and discussing their involvement in their community and schools.

The video is painfully awkward and forced. Biden feigns interest in the young men’s lives as they talk about school and sports.

At one point Joe Biden told one of the kids, “Your dad would jump in front of a bullet for you.”

Brilliant. Just brilliant.

It’s great to spend time with Christian and Carter and discuss their involvement in their community and schools. pic.twitter.com/Vd3q70UriM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

Four years ago on the campaign trail, Joe Biden asserted that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

“We have this notion that some how if you’re poor you can not do it. Poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids,” Biden said before pausing, catching himself, and adding “wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids,” Biden said.

Every once in a while the mask slips and the public sees the real Joe Biden.