Joe Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud-Ceasefire in Gaza Would Allow Hamas to “Survive and Rebuild”(Video)

After Thursday’s partisan and angry State of the Union Address, Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic boasting that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “You and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting.”

In full damage control, Biden sat down Saturday with MSNBC‘s Jonathan Capehart, where he said the quiet part out loud about who really benefits from a potential ceasefire in Gaza.

Biden boasted that he has pushed for a ceasefire in Gaza until Israel has a plan to evacuate the citizens occupying the remaining areas.

Capehart asks, “Who actually wants a deal? Do you think Hamas actually wants a ceasefire?”

Biden’s response is telling.

“Well, I think Hamas would like a total ceasefire across the board because they (unintelligible garble) can then have a better chance to survive and maybe rebuild. But that’s not what …. I think the vast majority of people think … you have to…look…”

Biden pauses, perhaps realizing his blunder, perhaps drifting off as per usual, and as he continues, he insinuates that Israel is carpet bombing Gaza, “After what happened in World War II, and the carpet bombing that took place, what happened was, we ended up in a situation where we changed the rules of the game, what constitutes the legitimate rules of war.”

Watch:

Biden makes the blunder of answering whether and why Hamas would want a ceasefire. He then notices his terrible blunder in saying the truth, and goes off on a tangent. pic.twitter.com/ypqX7H8D6o — David Shor (@DYShor) March 10, 2024

Biden and his cronies push for a ceasefire as a “humanitarian effort” becomes less palatable when he publically admits that a terrorist organization is the primary beneficiary.