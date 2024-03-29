Joe Biden Releases Ad Courting Nikki Haley Supporters (VIDEO)

Joe Biden has released an ad courting supporters of former GOP candidate Nikki Haley.

The ad features clips of Trump insulting Haley and says, “If you voted for Nikki Haley, Donald Trump doesn’t want your vote.”

The ad urges supporters of the neoconservative former governor to “Save America. Join us.”

Nikki Haley voters, Donald Trump doesn’t want your vote. I want to be clear: There is a place for you in my campaign. pic.twitter.com/EvKFANsAM6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 29, 2024

Biden shouldn’t need to work too hard for those votes since many people who voted for her were Democrats anyway.

Data obtained by AP VoteCast found that 40 percent of those who voted for Nikki Haley in the South Carolina primary were Democrats who voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

The Associated Press found, “About 9 in 10 Trump voters said they were driven by their support for him, not by objections to his opponent. Haley’s voters were much more divided: About half were motivated by supporting her, but nearly as many turned out to oppose Trump.”

The report added, “Who is her coalition? Haley dominated among South Carolina voters who correctly said that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. Roughly three-quarters of her supporters say Biden was legitimately elected president in 2020, and about 4 in 10 voted for Biden in that election. Her problem is that about 6 in 10 Republican primary voters say they believed Biden was not legitimately elected.”

40% of Nikki Haley voters in South Carolina GOP primary voted for Biden in 2020. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/67x8ZZvRhP — AF Post (@AFpost) February 26, 2024

A poll conducted ahead of the Iowa caucuses by NBC News, the Des Moines Register, and Iowa pollster Selzer & Co. had similar results and found that Haley supporters in Iowa were twice as likely to vote for Joe Biden as Donald Trump.

The pollsters asked likely Iowa caucus-goers, “If Donald Trump is the Republican nominee in the general election in November, would you vote for him, vote for Joe Biden, vote for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., or vote for some other third-party candidate?”

Across the board, just 11 percent of Republican caucus-goes said they would flip and vote for Biden if Trump became the nominee. Looking only at Haley supporters, that number jumped to a whopping 43 percent.

Just 23 percent of Haley’s supporters in Iowa said they would vote for Trump over Biden.

In 2019, Haley was elected to Boeing’s board of directors months after leaving her post in the Trump administration. At the time, she had a net worth less than $1 million.

“Post her tenure, reports surfaced that Haley boosted her fortune eight-fold — to $8 million — after leaving the Trump administration,” the New York Post reported at the time.

Soon after, the former UN ambassador purchased a $2.4 million waterfront estate on Kiawah Island.