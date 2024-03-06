Joe Biden Has the Dead Black Eyes Again – They Need to Cut Back on His Wakey-Wakey Shots (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden had the dead black eyes again today. His entire eyeball is pupil. It’s kinda creepy.

The doctors need to cut back on his wakey-wakey shots.

It’s not the first time.

They’ve been juicing Old Joe up since at least 2021.

“Man, That Thing Is Scary!” – Steve Bannon and War Room Shocked at Joe Biden’s Dead, Black Eyes During COVID Address (VIDEO)

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

