Joe Biden Has the Dead Black Eyes Again – They Need to Cut Back on His Wakey-Wakey Shots (VIDEO)

Joe Biden had the dead black eyes again today. His entire eyeball is pupil. It’s kinda creepy.
The doctors need to cut back on his wakey-wakey shots.
Joe Biden has those dead black eyes again… Looke like it's time to reevaluate his daily pharmaceutical intake. pic.twitter.com/LjGG57kNor
It’s not the first time.
They’ve been juicing Old Joe up since at least 2021.
“Man, That Thing Is Scary!” – Steve Bannon and War Room Shocked at Joe Biden’s Dead, Black Eyes During COVID Address (VIDEO)