Jill Winces as Biden Struggles to Read Teleprompter During Virtual National Organizing Call (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Saturday held a virtual national organizing call with their ‘supporters’ across the country.

As usual, Biden struggled to make it through his remarks. This is why he usually likes to do pre-recorded videos.

Dr. Jill did most of the speaking because Joe’s mental faculties are diminishing.

Joe Biden tried to jump into the conversation by trashing Republicans and it went horribly wrong.

Jill Biden winced as Joe struggled to read his teleprompter.

“We won’t let them win in the past!” Biden said of Republicans.

Biden was REALLY struggling to read his teleprompter during his virtual "national organizing call"

Biden’s reelection pitch? Let’s vaccinate America.

“We have to start off by vaccinating America! Trump stood flat-footed during that period,” Biden said four years after the Covid pandemic.

