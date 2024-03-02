James Biden Admits Joe Biden Received $40,000 From Hunter Biden’s Laundered China Money

The House Oversight Committee on Friday released a transcript of James Biden’s February 21 closed-door impeachment inquiry interview.

Joe Biden’s slimy brother and ‘family fixer’ James Biden worked with Hunter Biden on various overseas business ventures.

One of their more notable ventures included CEFC, an energy company linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

James Biden admitted to lawmakers that Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered Chinese funds.

Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed he never took a dime from China and was never involved with his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings.

A demonstrable lie.

Biden, in a ‘catch me if you can’ moment, taunted reporters last June inquiring about his family’s corruption and asked, “Where’s the money?”

FLASHBACK TO JUNE: "Where's the money?" Today, we learned Biden received $200K from his brother — a business partner of Hunter — directly into his personal bank account. pic.twitter.com/eInHkzkzhH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2023

In November, House Oversight Chairman James Comer revealed Joe Biden received $40,000 of Hunter Biden’s laundered China money.

Here’s how it went down:

On August 8, 2017, Northern International Capital, a Chinese firm affiliated with CEFC, transferred $5 million to Hudson West III. This venture was co-established by Hunter Biden and Gongwen Dong, an associate of CEFC. On the same day, Hudson West III transferred $400,000 to Owasco, P.C., an entity owned by Hunter. Within a span of a few weeks, a series of transfers took place, culminating in Sara Biden, sister-in-law to the President, writing a $40,000 check to Joe Biden, labeled as a “loan repayment.”

Hunter Biden’s firm Owasco took money from CEFC, an energy company that is effectively an arm of the Chinese Communist Party.

Hunter Biden worked with Gongwen Dong and Ye Jianming, both men are linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

James Biden admitted the money going into Hunter’s investment vehicle Owasco came from CEFC – the CEFC-China money then went to James Biden – and James Biden used that China money to ‘repay’ Joe Biden.

“I’m asking him where he believed — James Biden was receiving money in Lion Hall Group from Owasco, PC, around this timeframe. Where did you believe the source of the money that was going into Owasco, prior to being sent to you, was coming from?” an investigator asked James Biden according to the transcript reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

“CEFC,” James Biden replied.

James Biden also told GOP lawmakers that there was no interest charged on any of the loans he received from his brother Joe Biden.