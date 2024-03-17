Israeli PM Netanyahu Slams Chuck Schumer’s ‘Totally Inappropriate’ Remarks, Urges Him to Stop Meddling

by

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slammed Chuck Schumer’s remarks about his leadership as “totally inappropriate” after the Senate Majority Leader called for him to step down.

During a speech on the Senate floor this week, Schumer suggested that Israel should have fresh elections in order to find a new leader.

“The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7,” Schumer declared. “The world has changed, radically, since then, and the Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past.”

He continued:

Five months into this conflict, it is clear that Israelis need to take stock of the situation and ask: Must we change course?

At this critical juncture, I believe a new election is the only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process about the future of Israel, at a time when so many Israelis have lost their confidence in the vision and direction of their government.

In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, Netanyahu made clear that Schumer should mind his own business and that Israel would do what is necessary to destroy Hamas.

“I think what he said was totally inappropriate,” Netanyahu argued. “It is inappropriate to go to a sister democracy and try to replace the elected leadership there.”

“That is something the Israeli public does on its own and we’re not a banana republic,” he continued. “I think the government we should be working to bring right down is the Hamas tyranny that murdered thousands of Israelis… that’s what we should be focused on.”

The back and forth comes as Netanyahu prepares to proceed with an invasion of Rafah despite warnings from the Biden administration that doing so would cross a “red line.”

“We’ll go there. We’re not going to leave,” Netnayahu said last week. “You know, I have a red line. You know what the red line is, that October 7 doesn’t happen again. Never happens again.”

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.