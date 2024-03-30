INSULTING – Liberal Churches Embrace “Transgender Day of Visibility” for Easter Sunday

The Christian faith is continually being mocked by an increasingly hostile Biden regime mixed with a handful of misguided liberal Churches who probably don’t even have a copy of the Bible.

Crooked Joe Biden declared March 31st to be a “transgender day of visibility,” insulting millions of Christians.

In light of Biden’s outrageous insult to Easter, a handful of liberal churches and other religious groups tied to LGBTQ (and whatever letter they added) are following suit in observing this during Easter Sunday.

Some of these churches will be mixing transgenderism and Easter celebrations in their services. Apparently, Transgender Day of Visibility has been around since 2009.

Fox News reported:

A handful of liberal churches, religious groups and LGBTQ+ organizations are celebrating the fact that Transgender Day of Visibility, recognized each year on March 31, falls on Easter Sunday in 2024. Easter Sunday, which is not a fixed date, also falls on March 31, marking one of the most important liturgical celebrations as millions of Christians commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Though Transgender Day of Visibility has been celebrated since 2009 on March 31, several liberal religious and non-religious organizations have rejoiced that Easter will fall on the same day. Some churches are superimposing transgender themes on Easter celebrations.

“To celebrate Easter in Canada, the Calgary Unitarians, a liberal religious organization, is incorporating a drag show as part of its Sunday service that will show “support [for] our Trans Siblings” and serve as a ‘sacred act of protest,'” Fox News reported.

Transgenderism has nothing to do with the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which is what Easter is about.

In addition to this, Joe Biden actually banned Christian themed art for Easter at the White House.

Outrage as Biden proclaims Easter Sunday as 'Trans Day of Visibility' – as White House BANS children from submitting religious-themed Easter egg designs at annual event for military families https://t.co/p4EXgD64fn pic.twitter.com/XQZCYiv6SI — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 30, 2024

The Biden regime has given priority to fringe groups like LGBTQ while alienating millions of Christians in the United States.

In addition to that, inflation has made Easter less affordable for the average American. Staple items for the Sunday celebration have increased dramatically since early 2021 when the Biden regime took over.