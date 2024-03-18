Indian Youtuber Arrested for Supplying Snake Venom To Be Used as Drug in Rave Parties

There seems to be no discernible limit to what clueless people will do to get the ‘perfect high’.

As it turns out, the intake of deadly venom from snakes is now figuring in the horrid list of very bad ideas.

It’s been reported now that an Indian YouTuber has been arrested for supplying snake venom to be used as a recreational drug at raves.

Influencer Elvish Yadav has 15 million YouTube subscribers, was detained under the Wildlife Act.

Sky News reported:

“A party he was at in November was raided on the suspicion that snake venom was being used as a drug by partygoers.

Police launched an investigation and questioned five people on suspicion of snake smuggling, who named Yadav as the alleged organizer of the parties and snake venom supply.”

Yadav, who won the Indian version of Big Brother, Bigg Boss OTT, initially denied all the charges.

“Nine snakes, including cobras, were recovered from the party along with 20ml of snake venom.

Yadav has now been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody, four months after he was first questioned, the Times of India reported.”

According to a 2022 Indian study, snake venom can often be seen at rave parties.

The YouTuber’s denials didn’t last long.

NDTV reported:

“Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has admitted to arranging snakes and snake venom at rave parties organized by him, said police sources.”

Yadav also confessed to knowing another accused man that was arrested for supplying snake venom last year.

“The 26-year-old YouTuber, who had earlier denied involvement in the snake venom row, admitted that he had met the accused at different rave parties and was in contact with them, sources added.

Mr Yadav, who faces a case under the Wildlife Act, now faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Section 29 of the stringent law, which has been invoked against him, deals with drug-related conspiracies like buying and selling. Bail is not easily granted under this law.”