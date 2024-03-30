Illegal Immigrant from China Detained After Illegally Entering Marine Corps Base — Security Concerns Prompt Investigation

A Chinese national has been detained after illegally entering a Marine Corps base in the El Centro Sector on Friday, sparking a federal investigation into the incident.

The unnamed individual was apprehended on a U.S. Marine base after reportedly ignoring orders to vacate the premises.

Border Patrol Chief Agent Gregory Bovino shared the incident on X. Bovino revealed that the subject had been confirmed as being in the country illegally.

An accompanying image of the suspect was posted, though details about the individual’s identity remain undisclosed.

“His purpose & intent behind his actions are still being investigated,” Bovino wrote.

The breach has raised questions regarding national security and the processes through which individuals gain access to sensitive areas.

Newsweek reported:

Jon Feere, director of investigations at the Center for Immigration Studies and a former senior adviser to the director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, questioned how the migrant ended up in the U.S. in the first place. “Illegally here because he overstayed/violated a visa? Or Illegally here because he crossed the border without inspection?” Feere wrote on X. Gordon Chang, a journalist who has covered China for decades, wrote: “We have to assume this #Chinese national is a soldier or operative of some sort. Send him to #Guantanamo.” The El Centro Sector, located in Southern California’s Imperial Valley, has existed for nearly 100 years and covers 410 square miles and 70 miles of international border. It is home to four Border Patrol stations in the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Indio and Riverside. California has experienced an increase in Chinese migrants in recent years. There were approximately 15,700 Chinese migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in roughly the first three months of the current fiscal year, which began October 1. Those numbers already surpass the approximately 14,600 encounters in the entire 2023 fiscal year, according to CBP data.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs announced charges against seven hackers associated with the Chinese Communist Government for targeting perceived critics of China and US businesses and politicians.

The seven Chinese hackers were named in the DOJ press release.

The victims were politicians from both parties and critics of the Chinese Communist regime. However, the politicians were not named in the DOJ report.