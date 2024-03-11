Illegal Alien from Venezuela Kills 12-Year-Old Missouri Boy After She Crossed Lanes and Hit a Missouri Family Head-On in Collision – Travis Wolfe Was Put on Life Support, He Never Woke Up

On December 20, 2023, 12-year-old Travis Wolfe was severely injured in a head-on car collision a day before his birthday.

According to Sgt. Scott Schnurbusch from the Hazelwood Police Department, six people were rushed to the hospital following the crash, including Travis, his parents, and an unnamed woman with her two children.

Travis Wolfe was put on life support in December. He never woke up. Travis Wolfe passed away on March 6th.

On Friday, local FOX 2 Now reported that Endrina Bracho was the driver of the vehicle that hit the Wolfe family in a head-on collision.

According to Local FOX 2 Now:

Bracho is facing involuntary manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of endangering a child in the first degree, and one count of operating a vehicle without a valid license. Court documents also said “the defendant is here illegally from Venezuela.”… …Police said Bracho was driving in the wrong lane when she hit the Jeep the Wolfe’s were in. The investigation involves eyewitnesses and reconstruction of the crash.

This story was largely ignored by the Missouri media.

Missouri-2A-Junkie reported this:

The driver, Edrina Bracho, is the illegal alien from Venezuela that killed 12-year-old Travis Wolfe in Dec. 2023 one day before his birthday! He never woke up from a coma. Another Illegal that was under the radar in Biden’s America! How many more Americans must die from Illegal Aliens before something is done? SAY HIS NAME –

PRESIDENT BIDEN Your lack of taking the border crisis serious has cause the loss of Missouri’s Travis Wolfe!

Governor Parsons a statement should be made from you as to WHY she was in our state illegally and for how long exactly!

Edrina Bracho’s children were released to their father. Is he an illegal as well?

We as Missourian’s deserve to know the truth & who else maybe in our community! My prayers are with Travis’s parents.