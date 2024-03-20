Hunter Biden’s Business Associates Hang Joe and Hunter Out to Dry! Biden Corruption is Real! (VIDEO)

by

Biden family business associates testified before Congress today, and they did not hold back. It’s all part of the Biden Impeachment proceedings. The witnesses provided direct evidence of Joe Biden’s involvement in the influence-peddling scheme. From text messages to conference calls, Joe Biden used his position of power to line his pockets.

The Biden associates laid out dates, times, and personal meetings that they insist prove Joe Biden is “The Big Guy.”

We also break down the Texas Immigration Law that just got put on hold again. SB4 would allow Texas to arrest illegal aliens and force them to self-deport. The Former Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Mark Morgan, is our guest.

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

