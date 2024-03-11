Hungarian PM Orbán Says Trump ‘Will Not Give a Cent to the Ukraine War’ – And That Will End the Conflict (VIDEO)

Conservative champion, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, is an unabashed fan of Donald Trump – and he is not afraid to speak his mind time and again.

Days after visiting Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump – and snubbing President Biden in the process – Orbán has doubled down on his prediction about the upcoming Trump administration.

The Hungarian leader said that Donald Trump will not fund Ukraine’s war effort against Russia if (when?) he is elected US president again.

Reuters reported:

“‘He will not give a penny in the Ukraine-Russia war. That is why the war will end’, the conservative premier said after meeting Mr. Trump in Florida.”

Trump has publicly said that he will end the war ‘within 24 hours’ if elected – but provided no details.

Meanwhile, Orbán is openly backing his long-term ally in the 2024 White House race.

“‘It is obvious that Ukraine cannot stand on its own feet’, Mr. Orbán told Hungary’s M1 TV channel late on Sunday.

‘If the Americans don’t give money and weapons, along with the Europeans, then the war is over. And if the Americans don’t give money, the Europeans alone are unable to finance this war. And then the war is over’.”

Orbán stated that Trump had ‘pretty detailed plans’ on how to end the war.

“At their Friday meeting in Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion, the former US president praised his guest. ‘There’s nobody that’s better, smarter, or a better leader than Viktor Orbán. He’s fantastic’, he said.”

Orbán did not meet democrat US President Joe Biden, in a highly unusual move for a visiting foreign leader.

“Unlike many other Western nations, Mr. Orbán refuses to send weapons to its neighbor Ukraine, stating repeatedly that Kyiv is unable to win against a nuclear-armed Russia.”

President @realDonaldTrump was a president of peace. He commanded respect in the world, and created the conditions for peace. During his presidency there was peace in the Middle East and peace in Ukraine. We need him back more than ever! Thank you for the invitation, Mr.… pic.twitter.com/4nSqwoYxMV — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) March 10, 2024

