HUGE: Georgia Judge Allows Trump to Appeal Fani Willis Disqualification Decision

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Wednesday announced President Trump and his co-defendants can appeal the Fani Willis disqualification decision.
Judge Scott McAfee last Friday ruled District Attorney Fani Wills can continue her RICO case against Trump and his associates.
In his 23-page decision, Judge McAfee ordered Fani Willis to address the “appearance of impropriety” before the case can move forward. McAfee ruled Willis can stay on the case but must fire her lover Nathan Wade, the top prosecutor she hired to hunt down Trump.
Later Friday afternoon Nathan Wade resigned from the RICO case.
The Georgia Court of Appeals has 45 days to decide on any appeal to the judge’s disqualification order.
Trump’s lawyer Steve Sadow called this decision by Judge McAfee “highly significant.”
“The defense is optimistic that appellate review will lead to the case being dismissed and the DA being disqualified,” Sadow said, according to Fox News.
A Georgia judge presiding over the 2020 election interference case against former President Trump announced Wednesday that Trump and his co-defendants can appeal the order that denied the disqualification of embattled DA Fani Wills.
Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee on Wednesday issued a certificate of immediate review, allowing Trump and eight co-defendants to seek an appeal of the order.
The defense now has 10 days to submit an application to the Georgia Court of Appeals, which will have 45 days to decide whether they will hear the case from March 15, when the order was issued. Under Georgia law, the Georgia Court of Appeals is not required to hear the case.
“Upon review of the Defendants’ joint motion for a Certificate of Immediate Review, the Court finds that the Order on the Defendants’ Motions to Dismiss and Disqualify the Fulton County District Attorney issued March 15, 2024, ‘is of such importance to the case that immediate review should be had,'” McAfee said.