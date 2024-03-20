HUGE: Georgia Judge Allows Trump to Appeal Fani Willis Disqualification Decision

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Wednesday announced President Trump and his co-defendants can appeal the Fani Willis disqualification decision.

Judge Scott McAfee last Friday ruled District Attorney Fani Wills can continue her RICO case against Trump and his associates.

In his 23-page decision, Judge McAfee ordered Fani Willis to address the “appearance of impropriety” before the case can move forward. McAfee ruled Willis can stay on the case but must fire her lover Nathan Wade, the top prosecutor she hired to hunt down Trump.

Later Friday afternoon Nathan Wade resigned from the RICO case.

The Georgia Court of Appeals has 45 days to decide on any appeal to the judge’s disqualification order.

Trump’s lawyer Steve Sadow called this decision by Judge McAfee “highly significant.”

“The defense is optimistic that appellate review will lead to the case being dismissed and the DA being disqualified,” Sadow said, according to Fox News.

Fox News reported: