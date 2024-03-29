‘Housewives’ Bethenny Frankel Says She Was Punched in the Face in ‘Wild’ NYC Attack (VIDEO)

Young white women are randomly getting punched in the face while walking down the street in the Democrat hellhole of New York City.

TGP was one of the first outlets to report on this disturbing trend.

The victims have taken to TikTok to describe their horrifying experiences.

Halley Kate, a young blonde TikTok user, shared a video on Monday morning telling her story.

A black man punched her, leaving a giant goose egg swelling on the right side of her head.

In the video that has been seen over 21.3 million times she said, “You guys. I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face. It hurts so bad. I can’t even talk. Literally, I fell to the ground, and now this giant goose egg is forming, and I’m like, oh my God. So crazy.”

Police arrested Skiboky Stora, 40, and charged him with assault on Wednesday for violently attacking Halley Kate.



Skiboky Stora has been arrested by police

‘Housewives’ star Bethenny Frankel said she was also punched in the face while she was in NYC apartment shopping.

Frankel said she was in New York City looking at apartments when she stopped in a bakery for a minute or two.

As she was walking out of the bakery, she got punched in the face.

“I was completely stunned,” Frankel said.

Frankel said she immediately texted her broker and said she doesn’t want to see apartments anymore.

“The City is insane,” she said.

WATCH: