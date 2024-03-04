House GOP Probing if Biden Administration Colluded To Make Google’s AI Woke and Historically Inaccurate

To err is human. And behind every technological device, even one as sophisticated as an AI chatbot, there are humans and their biases involved.

The regrettable – and frankly, ridiculous – first impressions left by Google’s Gemini could possibly be partially disregarded as an honest mistake, was it not for the fact that parent company Alphabet has such a horrible track record.

In the past, Google has repeatedly shown the same ‘woke’ bias as the AI application, and also engaged in censuring information on behalf of the Biden administration.

So there’s a very good case to be made that they may be doing it again.

So the House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan decided to chase that thread. He wrote a letter to Alphabet, demanding explanations about the degree of influence that the Biden administration may have had on the Gemini AI program.

The Judiciary Committee asked for documents on the creation and deployment of the chatbot.

Fox News reported:

“‘The Committee is investigating how and to what extent the Executive Branch has coerced or colluded with Big Tech and other intermediaries to censor Americans’ speech’, the House Judiciary Committee said in a Saturday news release.

Gemini has faced backlash after it reportedly showed historical figures like George Washington appearing wrongfully as Black and a search for a ‘pope’ prompting a Black woman in Vatican garb. White Supremacist Nazis also were not White. The chatbot also wasn’t sure whether Adolf Hitler or Elon Musk was a worse influence on society.”

Google has already admitted that Gemini not condemning pedophilia is “appalling and inappropriate”.

“‘Recent reporting alleges that the Executive Branch, most notably the Biden White House, may have influenced the development of Alphabet’s Gemini AI model’, Jordan’s letter to Alphabet said. ‘On October 30, 2023, President Biden issued an Executive Order on the ‘Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence,’ which claimed to serve as an overarching guide to how the Biden Administration will approach issues like AI development and deployment’.

Jordan added that a report from Google’s Gemini Team said the tool was evaluated by external groups, ‘which were selected based on their alignment with the Biden White House Executive Order and ’White House Commitments’’ and the company ‘claimed that it worked with these external groups ‘to help identify areas for improvement,’ including ‘societal risk,’ such as alleged ‘representational harms’.’”

The Judiciary Committee Chairman also noted that Jack Krawczyk, who leads the Gemini program, and Jen Gennai, the Director of Google’s Responsible Innovation team, ‘expressed significant racial and political bias’ in social media accounts postings.

“Given that Alphabet has censored First Amendment-protected speech as a result of government agencies’ requests and demands in the past, the Committee is concerned about potential First Amendment violations that have occurred with respect to Alphabet’s Gemini model.”

#BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan Demands Information on the Biden Administration’s Role in Google’s “Woke” Gemini AI The Committee is investigating how and to what extent the Executive Branch has colluded with Big Tech and other intermediaries to censor Americans’ speech. pic.twitter.com/R2GKSpsRnG — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 2, 2024

Read more: