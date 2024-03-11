Abortion Activist Arrested After Throwing Red Liquid at Kamala Harris’ Motorcade During Campaign Visit

A Hispanic woman was arrested after throwing a red liquid at the Kamala Harris’ motorcade during a visit to Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday.

According to FOX10 Phoenix, the woman, identified as 30-year-old Anasilvia Gomez-Zamora, was positioned on the sidewalk and launched the red liquid toward the motorcade.

The substance accidentally splashed onto eight Phoenix Police officers who were accompanying the motorcade on motorcycles.

“The motor officers were able to continue the motorcade as they progressed through their route. Other officers in the area were able to locate and arrest the woman responsible,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky of the Phoenix Police Department said.

Gomez-Zamora was taken into custody and is facing serious charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer, endangerment, and resisting arrest. Following her arrest, she was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Saturday.

Reports confirm that she has since been released pending further legal proceedings.

The Phoenix Police Department has announced that the liquid thrown was analyzed and determined to be non-hazardous.

According to FOX10 Phoenix, Harris was in the state as part of her “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour, advocating for abortion access and reproductive rights across the United States.

The incident was criticized online with one user saying, “I thought we have our rights and freedom to express grievances, oh I forgot we’re in China now.”

Another wrote, “She will get prison for life. If it had been Trumps motorcade she would be the new congresswoman from NY.”