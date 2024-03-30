With His ‘Good Enough’ Health, Pope Francis Skips Traditional Good Friday Procession at Rome’s Coliseum, as the Holy Week Event Marathon Seems More Than He Can Handle

Globalist Pope Francis continues to display worrying poor health as he skips a traditional Good Friday event.

Francis has recently said that his health is ‘good enough’ to keep continuing his pontificate, but the episodes of him not being able to perform his duties have multiplied lately.

This time the Pope skipped the Good Friday procession at Rome’s Coliseum to ‘protect his health’, in a last-minute decision that fuels concerns about his frail condition during a ‘busy’ and religiously significant period.

Associated Press reported:

“Francis had been expected to preside over the Way of the Cross procession, which re-enacts Christ’s Passion and crucifixion, and composed the meditations that are read aloud at each station. But just as the event was about to begin, the Vatican announced that Francis was following the event from his home at the Vatican.

‘To conserve his health in view of the vigil tomorrow and Mass on Easter Sunday, Pope Francis will follow the Via Crucis at the Coliseum this evening from the Casa Santa Marta’, a statement from the Vatican press office said.”

In 2023, Francis also did not attend the procession, because he was recovering from bronchitis.

This year, his absence came about in ways that suggest his plans changed abruptly.

“The 87-year-old Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been battling what he and the Vatican have described as a case of the flu, bronchitis or a cold all winter long. For the last several weeks he has occasionally asked an aide to read aloud his speeches, and he skipped his Palm Sunday homily altogether.

The decision to stay home appeared to be very last-minute: Francis’ chair was in place on the platform outside the Coliseum where he was to preside over the rite. His close aide, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, was on hand and moved the television screen around on the platform so Francis would have a better view of what was going on inside the Coliseum itself.

But at 9:10 p.m., five minutes before the official start of the procession, the Vatican press office announced on Telegram that he wouldn’t attend. The chair was quickly taken away.”

25,000 pilgrims were present for the torchlit procession.

The ‘good enough’ health of the Pontiff sees him scrapping important events of the Holy Week.

On Palm Sunday, Francis suddenly made clear he wouldn’t read his homily, and it was replaced by ‘a moment of silent prayer’.

He ‘appeared strong’ to preside over the Holy Thursday foot-washing ritual at a Rome women’s prison, and also for a Good Friday liturgy in St. Peter’s Basilica.

So there you go: Francis will do some things, skip others. But you bet he will always be strong when it comes to being a head of state and receiving Presidents and Prime Ministers.

“On Saturday, he is scheduled to preside over a lengthy evening Easter Vigil in St. Peter’s, one of the most solemn events in the liturgical calendar. He also is due to preside over Easter Sunday Mass in the piazza and deliver his ‘Urbi et Orbi’ (to the city and the world) speech rounding up global crises and threats to humanity.”