HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Appears to Forget Kamala Harris’ Name During Remarks at Women’s History Month Reception (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks at a Women’s History Month reception in the East Room of the White House.

Dr. Jill, Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attended the reception.

At one point Joe Biden appeared to forget Kamala Harris’ name.

Biden referred to Kamala Harris as “this woman to my left here.”

A confused Joe Biden wandered off stage and looked lost after wrapping up his remarks. Dr. Jill had to guide him.

