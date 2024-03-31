Happy Easter 2024 – He Is Risen, Alleluia

Happy Easter 2024!
He is Risen!
Matthew 28: 1-7
1 After the Sabbath, at dawn on the first day of the week, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to look at the tomb.
2 There was a violent earthquake, for an angel of the Lord came down from heaven and, going to the tomb, rolled back the stone and sat on it. 3 His appearance was like lightning, and his clothes were white as snow. 4 The guards were so afraid of him that they shook and became like dead men.
5 The angel said to the women, “Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. 6 He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay. 7 Then go quickly and tell his disciples: ‘He has risen from the dead and is going ahead of you into Galilee. There you will see him.’ Now I have told you.”
Wishing you and yours a joyous and blessed Easter.
Please pray for the persecuted this Easter, for our country, for our culture, and for our families.
God bless you this Easter Sunday 2023.
Matthew 5:10 Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
Pray for our country.
Pray for this Christian nation.
Pray for those who defile this blessed Holy Day.