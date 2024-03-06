HAITI HELL: Rebel Leader Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier Demands PM Henry Resignation, Threatens Genocide on the Violence-Plagued Nation – Henry Finally Shows up… in Puerto Rico!

It makes no sense anymore to call former Haitian elite cop Jimmy Chérizier a ‘gang leader’.

His heavily armed men control over 80% of Capital Port-au-Prince. They have successfully released almost 5K prisoners from jail. They attacked the main airport and the police academy, almost always overwhelming the police and army forces.

So, we can safely say: Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier is a rebel commander – a successful one – and very possibly the next ‘military junta’ leader of Haiti, unless things change radically in the next days.

Chérizier declared yesterday (5) that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry must resign. The alternative, he threatened, is an imminent ‘genocide’ in the Caribbean country.

InfoBae reported:

“’If Ariel Henry does not resign, the country is heading directly towards genocide. If the international community continues to support Ariel Henry, we are heading towards a civil war that will lead to genocide’, the former police officer warned.”

‘Barbecue’ held a rifle and a long-range weapon as he addressed the press. He opined that the international community, particularly the United States, Canada and France, ‘will be responsible for all the people murdered in Haiti’.

“’We want Ariel Henry to listen to reason’, insisted the leader of the coalition of bands known as ‘Vivre ensemble’ (Live together).

He assured that he has no limits in his fight against the current Administration. ‘We fought against Ariel Henry to the last drop of our blood’, added Chérizier, who declared himself willing, even, to ally himself with the devil to achieve it.”

So, while the country is floundering, WHERE IS THE PRIME MINISTER?

Ariel Henry was first in Guyana for a meeting of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and then traveled to Kenya to negotiate the security support mission approved by the UN in October.

Now, PM Ariel Henry has finally landed – in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

At this point it’s unlikely he will ever get to return.

