HAITI HELL: Police Strikes at Gang Rebels After Leader ‘Barbecue’ Calls for a Revolution Against Political Elites

The violence in Haiti continues to rage, as the country now seems divided between the political players jockeying for unelected political power in the ‘transition council’ that was proposed by the CARICOM Caribbean regional leaders and the gang rebels that control as much as 80% of the capital Port-au-Prince.

A lot of the action seems to concentrate around former police officer and gang rebel leader Jimmy Chérizier, a.k.a. Barbecue.

After Chérizier called for a revolution against the Haitian elite and threatened politicians that participated in the ‘transition council’, the Haitian police reorganized itself and attacked the gang with a big operation on his controlled territory.

‘Barbecue’ rejected foreign solutions ‘for an electoral road map and a path to peace’.

Al Jazeera reported:

“We’re not going to recognize the decisions that CARICOM takes. I’m going to say to the traditional politicians that are sitting down with CARICOM, since they went with their families abroad, we who stayed in Haiti have to take the decisions. It’s not just people with guns who’ve damaged the country but the politicians too.”

Chérizier is under sanctions from the United Nations, the US, and other countries. A couple of weeks ago, he warned that Haiti faced the prospect of ‘civil war’ if unelected Prime Minister Ariel Henry did not step down.

But looting and street battles continue unabated after Henry’s resignation.

While political players are vying for council positions, Chérizier wants a revolution.

“’Now our fight will enter another phase – to overthrow the whole system, the system that is five percent of people who control 95 percent of the country’s wealth’, he told Al Jazeera.”

Police have struck back and conducted an operation in a neighborhood of Port-au-Prince controlled by Chérizier, in an action that reportedly left several criminals dead.

Daily Mail reported:

“National police units entered the Delmas neighborhood on Friday evening with the aim of unblocking a road, said Lionel Lazarre of the Haitian police union. He said several ‘bandits’ were killed but did not provide any more detail. Haiti cops conducted an operation in a neighborhood of the country’s capital – Port-au-Prince – controlled by the notorious gang leader Jimmy Chérizier, that left several criminals dead, an official said today”

In another operation this morning, Police officer also tried to regain control of the capital’s main port, that has been shut since March 7.

