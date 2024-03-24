Government Spending Bill, Signed by Biden, Prohibits U.S. Embassies from Flying Pride Flags

The bloated government funding package signed by Joe Biden on Saturday prohibits U.S. embassies from flying Pride flags.

Shortly after the package was signed, the Biden White House said they are working on a way to overturn the ban.

“Biden believes it was inappropriate to abuse the process that was essential to keep the government open by including this policy targeting LGBTQI+ Americans,” the White House said in a statement.

The statement added that the president “is committed to fighting for LGBTQI+ equality at home and abroad.”

According to a report from CBS News, “The law signed by Mr. Biden says that no U.S. funding can be used to ‘fly or display a flag over a facility of the United States Department of State’ other than U.S. or other government-related flags, or flags supporting prisoners of war, missing-in-action soldiers, hostages and wrongfully imprisoned Americans.”

In the meantime, the Biden admin is suggesting loopholes for embassies to continue displaying the rainbow flags.

The report explained that Biden’s admin argued that while the banned flags cannot be flown “over” U.S. embassies, “it does not speak to displaying them elsewhere on embassy grounds or inside offices.”

“It will have no impact on the ability of members of the LGBTQI+ community to serve openly in our embassies or to celebrate Pride,” the White House statement said.